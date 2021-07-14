Charleston first responders rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Charleston Police Department (CPD), Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Charleston Fire Department rescued a kitten that had been trapped in a storm drain pipe for three days.

Via CPD

CPD Animal Control Officer Bayles and CCSO Animal Control Deputies Hake and Rowell were assisted by members of the fire rescue squad as they worked to retrieve the kitten that had fallen through a storm drain grate.

A fire rescue worker crawled through the pipes “to flush the kitten out to the other side” while animal control waited to catch the kitten as he emerged.

The kitten is now at the Charleston Animal Society, where he will be on a five-day hold before he is available for adoption.