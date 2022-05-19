NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The largest food truck festival in the southeast is happening in North Charleston this weekend.

The Charleston Food Truck Festival is back for its 11th year and will be spread out across five acres at Tanger Outlets.

From 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day, guests can explore the over 35 food trucks as well as three bars serving cocktails, beers, and seltzers.

The family and pet-friendly event will also feature live music, DJs, and performances. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

A full list of participating vendors has not yet been announced, but the festival has given some sneak peaks on its Facebook page.