‘Charleston Friends of the Library’ hosting a summer book sale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Need some summer reading? The Charleston Friends of the Library is hosting a summer book sale to help locals find great books and support the local library.

The book sale event will run from Thursday, July 8th to Sunday, July 11th at the Charleston County Public Library Main Branch in Downtown Charleston.

The hours will go as followed throughout the weekend:

Friday & Saturday | 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday | 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

There will be hundreds of gently used books at affordable prices for those looking for a great deal. Prices will vary with starting cost as low as $1 for pocket paperbacks and $4 for hardback books.

“CFOL is excited to host our book sale at Main,” said Nulani Bennett, Operations Manager. “Our branch book sales have continued to evolve over the years. You will find hundreds of Fiction, Nonfiction, Cookbooks and more in fine and very good condition! We hope to see our fellow book lovers!”

Masks are strongly encouraged while entering the CCPL Main Branch.