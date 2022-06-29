COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Chief Justice Donald Beatty has authorized ‘Get a Lawyer Week’ to take place for General Sessions cases in Charleston County July 5 through 8.

The event gives defendants out on bond “who have not responded to recent notices to appear in court … a friendly chance to reestablish connection with the court system.”

Circuit Court Judge Deadra L. Jefferson will oversee the event.

“Defendants are required on condition of bond to appear in court when noticed, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve increasingly seen defendants not show up,” said Judge Jefferson. “We are very aware that many of our fellow citizens have had to relocate or have faced other hardships during this time. We want to offer these defendants the opportunity to reconnect with the court, so that we can move their cases forward and ultimately resolve them, which will benefit all parties to the cases and the judicial system in general.”

Defendants who can’t hire a lawyer are required to appear in person at the Charleston County O.T. Wallace Building (101 Meeting Street, Room 130) between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to update their information and apply to be represented by a public defender.

Defendants who can hire, or who already have, a lawyer “should be able to avoid the issuance of a bench warrant if their lawyer has filed a notice of appearance with the Charleston County Clerk of Court’s Office by July 8.”