Charleston Habitat for Humanity to break ground on new affordable housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Habitat for Humanity will break ground on a new affordable single-family home in Charleston County.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lynn Bowley and future Habitat homeowners will break ground on the new home that will be located at 26 Reid St.

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. on March 2nd.

The home was transferred to Charleston Habitat for Humanity to build the affordable home for a family earning up to 80% of the area media income.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be livestreamed for the public on the City of Charleston Facebook page.