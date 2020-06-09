Charleston honors George Floyd

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The City of Charleston honored George Floyd Tuesday by lowering the flag atop City Hall to half staff as the memorial for Floyd started in Houston, Texas.

Charleston City Mayor John Tecklenburg was joined by Reverend Matthew Rivers and Chaplain Rich Robinson to pray over George Floyd and his family.

Reverend Matthew Rivers priest at Saint Johns Chapel says unity is the biggest message for today.

“In order for you to get to know me you have to sit at my table and talk with me and I think that is where we start to do things right,” said Rivers.

Chaplain Rich Robinson with Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy says he has heard the same message from both sides of the protest line.

“I’ve spent time with our police officers on one side of the line and stood with protesters on the other side of the line. I hear the same outrage about the murder. I hear the same exact feelings because it comes out of a deep love for our community,” Robinson said.

Charleston City Council will meet Tuesday and discuss creating a new commission entitled “Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation,” which would focus on addressing racism and racial inequities in the city.

“I think when we sit down and start to create a platform where you get the differences of ethnic groups and color and different members of age and things when you come to the table and begin to talk about what we can do and then put those things into practice I think it’s always a beneficial thing,” said Rivers.

Charleston City Hall will be illuminated in crimson and gold which are the colors of Floyd’s Alma mater Tuesday night.