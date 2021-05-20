Charleston Hope Walk happening Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) South Carolina branch on Saturday will host the Charleston Team Hope Walk.

The walk will take place at James Island County Park and will begin at 10:00 a.m. There will be a virtual walk as well.

Saturday’s walk “will be the first in-person event of this kind in Charleston,” according to event coordinator Joyce Sireno.

Since 2007, Hope Walks all over the country have raised over $14 million for Huntington’s disease.

Huntington’s disease is a genetic brain disease that causes “deterioration in a person’s physical, mental, and emotional abilities” by progressively breaking down nerve cells in the brain.

There is currently no cure.

All proceeds will go towards “HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.”