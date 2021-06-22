Charleston hosting 14th annual CDCA Defense Summit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Defense Contractors Association (CDCA) on Tuesday announced that the 14th annual Defense Summit will take place December 7-9.

Leaders from the the military, government, business, and economic sectors will come together at the Charleston Area Convention Center to explore topics like “command, control, communications, cyber defense, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, information warfare, and more.”

Those in attendance can participate in discussions, view demonstrations, and listen to speakers such as Senator Tim Scott, Rear Admiral Douglas Small, Commander of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, and Rear Admiral Kevin Lunday, Deputy for Material Readiness of the U.S. Coast Guar,

April Nadeau, CDCA President, said that this year’s event is expected to be the “best-attended conference so far.”

Charleston is strategically located near the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic in North Charleston, and “between U.S. Cyber Command in Maryland, U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Virginia, Joint Special Operations Command in North Carolina, Army Cyber Command in Georgia, and U.S. Southern Command, Central Command, and Special Operations Command in Florida.”

The CDCA says that the event is one of the largest defense leadership summits in the eastern United States.

Registration is now open..