CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Sunday will host its Back to School First Day Festival to celebrate the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The event will be at the Gaillard Center from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Children can receive free school supplies and families will be provided free food from the Lowcountry Food Bank.

During festival hours, families can also get free admission to the South Carolina Aquarium.

$1 parking will be available at the Aquarium and Gaillard Center parking garages. A shuttle service will run from the aquarium and Gaillard Center throughout the event.