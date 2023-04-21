CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Downtown Charleston hotel has been named among the best in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine.

The 2023 T+L 500 list compiles data gathered from Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best Awards survey. The top hotels around the globe are then categorized based on geographic region.

Charleston’s Emeline, a boutique hotel on Church Street, offers luxury accommodations, upscale food and drinks, and a thoughtfully curated atmosphere.

The hotel is also home to Frannie & The Fox, a popular restaurant among locals and visitors alike.

Robert Morgan, Emeline’s managing director, said that the recognition is “a testament to the extraordinary level of service that we are committed to providing.”