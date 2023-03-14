CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Housing Authority is encouraging eligible high school students to apply for a Cynthia Graham Hurd or Jack C. Muller Memorial Scholarship.

Graduating seniors in Charleston and Berkeley County School Districts who have minimum GPAs of 2.75 and who live in Housing Authority residences or participate in the Housing Choice Voucher Program are eligible to apply.

Students could receive scholarships to technical schools as well as two or four-year colleges.

The Cynthia Graham Hurd Memorial Scholarship honors Hurd, who served as the Housing Authority Commissioner and a librarian for Charleston County and the College of Charleston. She was killed in the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

The Jack C. Muller Memorial Scholarship honors Muller, an architect who served as the Housing Authority Board Chairman. He left a trust in his will to be used as a scholarship for students living in housing authority properties.

Click here for more information and to apply.