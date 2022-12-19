NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Charleston International Airport said they expect to see between eight and ten percent more travelers during the holidays this year compared to 2021.

“We believe we’ll have the biggest Christmas we’ve ever had here at the airport,” said Elliott Summey, executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days this week, according to airport officials.

Summey said the airport does not expect to run out of parking. The economy B lot will open for overflow parking closer to Christmas, he said.

The holiday travel wave comes on the heels of a record-setting Thanksgiving weekend.

Summey said he expects the airport’s growth to continue into the new year.

“We believe we’ll have another record year again this year, in 2023, because we’ve become so consistent,” Summey said. “Our business travel’s back to where it should be. We’re seeing very high, consistent marks every day.”

Officials suggest getting to Charleston International Airport at least two hours before your flight to allow time for checking bags and waiting through security.

Summey reminds concealed weapons carriers to remove guns for carry-on luggage. He also said traveling with fireworks is not allowed.

Travelers can visit the “What Can I Bring” section of the Transportation Security Administration website to see what can be packed in carry-on and checked baggage before heading to the airport.

Check your flight status with your air carrier or on iflychs.com before boarding your flight.