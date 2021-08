CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport on Wednesday will host a job fair from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Employers participating in the event include airport concessionaires, contractors, Customs and Border Patrol, and the Charleston County Aviation Authority. Hiring managers will be available to speak directly with prospective employees during the event.

Job seekers are asked to dress for success and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Parking vouchers will be provided.