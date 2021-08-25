Charleston International Airport introduces therapy dog program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport on Wednesday announced the Paws for Takeoff Dog Therapy Program.

The program brings therapy dogs and their owners to the airport on Thursdays or Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as a way for travelers to de-stress.

“Flying these days can be a bit stressful, but travelers will now have the opportunity to ‘paws’ and meet one of the new therapy dog team members at CHS.”

Handlers will be current members of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and will have dogs’ medical records accessible.

The dogs will stay on the pre-security side of the airport.