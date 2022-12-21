NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Charleston International Airport are reminding holiday travelers not to bring a firearm to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint.

According to airport officials, TSA has detected 30 firearms at Charleston International Airport’s security checkpoint so far in 2022.

That number matches Charleston International Airport’s all-time high number of guns found, which was set last year, officials said.

“Pack that gun at home, put it in the safe,” said Elliott Summey, executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Don’t forget to take it out of your bag or out of your luggage, because that shuts down the entire checkpoint when someone comes in with a gun.”

Plus, it’s not just happening in the Holy City — TSA is finding more guns at security checkpoints across the nation.

So far this year, the administration has found over 6,300 firearms, which breaks the record of 5,972 guns detected in 2021, according to TSA.

Source: tsa.gov

More than 88% of guns found this year were loaded, officials said.

To reduce the threat of firearms at checkpoints, TSA has increased the maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation to $14,950.

“When a passenger brings a firearm to the checkpoint, this consumes significant security resources and poses a potential threat to transportation security, in addition to being very costly for the passenger,” said TSA administrator David Pekoske, according to a press release.

If you do plan to travel with a firearm, it can only be transported as checked baggage, according to TSA’s website. The gun must be unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided container.

For more information on traveling with a firearm, click here.