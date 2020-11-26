Charleston International Airport, MUSC extending COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Charleston International Airport and MUSC teamed up to offer free COVID-19 testing, hoping to encourage those traveling to get tested before taking off.

While the “pop-up” testing site in the airport parking garage was supposed to end this week, the success of the project convinced airport and MUSC officials to extend it into next week.

Elliott Summey, CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, praised the effort:

“It’s been a great response in the last two days. We’ve seen about 285 people each day…which is pretty impressive.”

Summey credits the convenience of the site, which is a drive-thru, as a big factor.

The site is not only for travelers. Community members are encouraged to come get tested as well.

The site will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday of next week from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

