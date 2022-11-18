CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport (CHS) is expecting a busy Thanksgiving travel weekend and officials want to make sure that travelers are prepared for the rush.

To ensure a smooth experience, officials recommend travelers arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure time for domestic flights. International flights require an even earlier arrival.

Those who are leaving a car at the airport should factor finding a parking space into their schedules. CHS said that parking spaces are likely to fill quickly, but the holiday overflow parking lot will open November 22.

To expedite security screening, “pack carry-on luggage wisely.” CHS has a list of approved carry-on items at this link. Pack liquids, powders, foods, and electronics in an easily-accessible place so that they can be removed for security screening.

Travelers can track flights and keep up with delays or schedule changes at this link.