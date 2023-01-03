CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Tuesday released data from a two-week period surrounding the 2022 winter holidays.

According to the data, 96,585 passengers boarded planes at CHS between December 19 and January 1, 2022.

Despite the winter storm that snarled travel across the country and the Southwest Airlines fiasco that saw over 90% of their flights cancelled, CHS recorded 15% more passengers than the same period in 2021.

The travel issues were apparent in the data, though, as CHS got 2,521 (36%) fewer people on planes this Christmas Day than in 2021.

The Friday before Christmas saw the biggest increase, with 68% more people enplaned at CHS than in 2021.