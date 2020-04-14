Charleston International Airport to receive $22M in funding for COVID-19 response

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport will receive more than $22 million in funding in response to COVID-19.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Tuesday announced the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $97,263,094 in airport aid to 53 airports in South Carolina to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The funding will be available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

Chao said the funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program in an effort to provide immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said Chao.

The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

View all South Carolina airports receiving funding in the interactive map below.