Charleston International Airport to require face coverings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International airport announced on Friday that it will require face coverings be worn by everyone in the facility, effective Monday.

Acceptable face coverings include masks, “bandanas, scarves, t-shirts, and other fabric that’s held in place over a person’s nose and mouth,” according to the airport. Guests can remove masks while eating or drinking, but must put them back on immediately.

Aviation Authority Board Chair, Helen T. Hill, said:

“The information is clear. COVID-19 infection rates are rising rapidly. Every business and individual must do their part to impact the growth and spread of this virus in our community…Each of us has a choice to make. Will we embrace safety to protect each other in order to keep our businesses open, maintain the positive economic momentum we’ve achieved to date, and realize a complete recovery sooner? Our community has a history of overcoming adversity. As we celebrate the 350th anniversary of Charleston, let’s come together to show the world how we can overcome this crisis.”

Additionally, guests are encouraged to follow other mitigation measures, including social distancing and practicing hand hygiene.