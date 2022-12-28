NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flight delays and cancelations continue to be an issue at Charleston International Airport, and now the airport’s administrative staff is doing their best to accommodate guests during their extended stay.

With a lot of delays and cancelations, many travelers are wondering how they’re going to get to their destinations.

Tonight, as flight delays and cancelations persist, frustrations mount.

“This is kind of really super unacceptable,” Marle Clouser, who is traveling to Houston, said.

Thousands of flights have been nixed across the nation, including 18 in Charleston, which has caught many by surprise.

“I was like, ‘Man, what is going on?’” Kassidy Cromer, who is traveling to Denver, said. “There was just no flights, none. So, it’s just like crazy to see.”

Southwest Airlines is leading the list of cancelations, with Breeze Airways and American Airlines also experiencing several setbacks.

Many travelers are having to pay thousands out of pocket just to make it home.

“We found a very expensive flight on United Airlines,” Clouser said, “and we booked it.”

Airport officials say they’re doing all they can to accommodate travelers stuck in the Holy City for longer than anticipated.

“We’re making sure the airlines,” Charleston International Airport CEO Elliot Summey said, “if they’re delayed, TSA is staying open long enough to make sure people can get through the TSA checkpoint. We’re working with our concessioners, with our restaurants, with our retail stores, helping them understand, let them know real time what’s going on. So, they’re staying open later.”

Cromer says she’s trying to remain optimistic.

“I’m just glad I made it here for the holidays,” she said, “and I’m not too made to be stuck because it is a lot warmer here and it is good I’m getting to spend more time with my family than expected.”

Following this holiday travel whirlwind, many say they’ll be relieved when they finally make it home.

“We can’t wait to get home,” Clouser said. “We’re already like, ‘Okay, we know where the car is, we’re going to get our car from the lot. We got to pick up the dogs.’ We got a whole thing, but no, we can’t wait to get back because it feels like survival mode right now.”

Charleston International Airport says they’re not experiencing any luggage backups unlike other airports across the country.