CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday introduced a new way for people to give charitable donations during the holiday season.

The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, allows donors to make credit card contributions directly from the machine.

The machines are charitable vending machines. Instead of buying a snack, people can select a gift for those in need, like a pair of socks, school supplies, or medical care.

All proceeds will go to the Hope Center, which helps Lowcountry residents experiencing homelessness.

Three bright red machines will be stationed at 131 Market Street from December 19 through December 23.

Donations can be made Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.