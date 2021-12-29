Charleston kids theatre group putting on Frozen, Annie at Sottile Theatre

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre on Wednesday announced that the group will produce renditions of two popular works to be showcased at the Sottile Theatre.

A cast of Lowcountry children will perform in “Annie Jr.,” a remake of the classic Broadway play. Showings will be on January 8 and 9 at 2:00 p.m.

The company will also produce “Frozen Jr.,” a take on the beloved Disney movie. The show will feature “real-life snow and ice magic.” Performances will be January 8 and 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.