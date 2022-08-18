CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks’ Latin American Festival returns to the Lowcountry October 9 at Wannamaker County Park.

The event celebrates Latin American food, music, art, activities, and culture. Guests can enjoy popular foods like empanadas and arroz con pollo while listening to merengue, regaeton, bachata, and salsa music.

Performances this year include:

No outside food or drinks are allowed and pets are not permitted.

General admission is $10. Admission for students and military members with a valid ID is $5. Gold pass holders and children 12 and under get in free.

Click here for more information.