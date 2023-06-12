Charleston, S.C. – On Monday, Charleston Public Safety Committee members discussed the success of a a pilot program recently implemented by several Downtown bars and restaurants to curb underaged drinking.

The Intellicheck app allows businesses to scan IDs and almost instantly identify them as real or fake. The app expedites the process and often provides more accurate results than a bouncer would.

“The IDs are so good you can’t just look at them and say ‘hey this is fake,'” said owner of El Jefe, Roy Neal.

For the past six months, Intellicheck has been used by over 30 businesses around Downtown Charleston.

Results from the program show that of all the ID’s scanned within 6 months, roughly 3% failed — that equates to over 3,000 people with an expired or fake ID. While the results are in the numbers, businesses owners also see it in their day to day.

“I can’t say it has eliminated underage drinking, but it has made a huge impact on underage drinking on king street,” Neal said.

The city’s Public Safety Committee is now looking at ways to ensure business owners still have access to the app even after the pilot program runs out.

“The business feedback was that it was very helpful to either validate their current processes to see how they were doing or put a step-in place that they didn’t have previously,” said Charleston Police Captain Jason Bruder.

After the pilot program ends on July 5th, any business owner in the Charleston area wanting to use the app will be able to do so for a discount of $100 a month, which is roughly $150 cheaper than the typical price. This discount does not have a set end date yet with hopes that the new tool can prevent the use of fake IDs as the problem continues.