Charleston leaders prepare for peaceful protesting ahead of Derek Chauvin trial verdict

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston law enforcement, city officials and faith leaders are preparing for potential protesting as the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trail hangs in the balance.

Leaders say they want people’s voices to be heard without any violence.

Since the death of George Floyd last spring, thousands have been fighting for racial justice in the Holy City.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says there is much to reflect and improve on the way his department handled the unrest.

“We have to have a culture of accountability in the police department,” he says, admitting that mistakes were made.

He says it’s been a constant effort to be transparent and honest with the general public as they prepare to keep the people of Charleston safe.

“Everybody’s gotta play a role in navigating through this difficult time together,” he says.

Pastor Matthew Rivers from St. John’s Chapel says he is pleading to the Charleston community to protest in a peaceful manner.

“I’m asking us to come together in a way that we become the light on the hill that represents unity,” he says.

Between all departments and leaders throughout the city, the goal is the same: working towards unifying Charleston.

“We will come together as a community…we will march forward to bring progress to the city of Charleston and our citizens,” says Mayor John Tecklenburg.

For continued coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial, click here.