Charleston lottery player scores $75K win on Cash Line Crossword ticket

Charleston County News

by: Bailey Champ

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: $100 bills. (NEXSTAR)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Charleston scored a $75,000 lottery win.

According to officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner confirmed his victory by using a dictionary to prove the 11 words he scratched off a winning Cash Line Crossword ticket were real.

“I wanted to make sure they were all real words,” he said upon claiming his ticket.

The man won the last top prize of $75,000 in the ($3) Cash Line Crossword game at odds of 1 in 528,000.

Aahana LLC located in Charleston received $750 of his earnings as commission.  

