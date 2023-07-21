CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested a man for assault in connection with a Thursday morning stabbing incident.

According to CPD, officers responded to the 400 block of Meeting Street around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a reported stabbing.

An investigation found that Martin Levonne Frasier, 54, physically attacked a female acquaintance after a brief argument and she retaliated in self-defense.

Frasier was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Upon his release, he was charged with third-degree assault and battery and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Fraiser is expected to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 843-720-2242.

