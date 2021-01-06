Charleston man arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, assault and battery

CHARLESTON , S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Antonio Raheem Mitchell in connection to a kidnapping, armed robbery, and assault.

According to CCSO, the incident took place between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on November 1 at a house on Trucklands Lane in Hollywood.

Mitchell and another man spent Halloween night at a club in Downtown Charleston. According to the other man, Mitchell got kicked out of the club because he kept going outside.

Mitchell was reportedly upset that he got kicked out of the club, and blamed the victim.

The report says that once they got back to Mitchell’s house, Mitchell began a fight with the victim, during which he stabbed the victim with a knife.

Mitchell then took the victim’s cell phone so that he couldn’t call for help, and held the victim there, preventing him from seeking medical attention.

Mitchell is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.