CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday announced the arrest of Caris Aiden Brown (20) in connection to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the release, the Charleston man “produced child sexual abuse material.”

He was arrested by the Charleston Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with assistance from a Homeland Security Investigations team.

If convicted, Brown faces up to 20 years in prison.