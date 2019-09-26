Charleston man arrested on child pornography charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Attorney General announced the arrest of a Charleston man who is connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson stated that Keith Wayne Fleming, 29, is facing one charge connected to sexual exploitation of a minor. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department made the arrest.

The news release stated that investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators stated that Fleming possessed child pornography.

Fleming was arrested on September 18, 2019. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.