CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man on Wednesday was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor.

A Charleston County jury found Thomas Henry Brown Jr. guilty after the victim, who was 11 at the time of the incident, testified that Brown solicited her for a sexual act while she was visiting the Isle of Palms with family. Brown was dating her aunt at the time.

The victim said that she asked her mother to leave vacation early and told her about Brown’s advances the following day.

Brown has been on the Sex Offender Registry since 2014, when he was convicted of second-degree assault and battery in connection to a second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge. He has also twice been convicted of violating conditions of the Sex Offender Registry.