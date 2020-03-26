Charleston man facing multiple child exploitation charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Office SC Attorney General (AG) Alan Wilson has arrested a Charleston man on charges of child pornography.

Craig Douglas Keeling (56) is facing six counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. If convicted, Keeling could face up to 60 years in prison.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The AG’s Office said that Keeling was convicted in 2018 on similar charges.

According to jail records, Keeling was also faced similar charges in 2016, and failed to register as a sex offender. In the following years, he faced multiple charges for violating requirements of the sex offender registry.

Bond for his current charges is set at $350,000.