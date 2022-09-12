CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI.

Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.

After picking her up, Garris drove north on Meeting Street “at a dangerous rate of speed,” according to eyewitnesses. Data recovered from his truck indicated he was traveling at 56 miles per hour, nearly 20 miles over the 35 mile per hour speed limit.



Provided

Garris blew threw a red light at the intersection of Meeting and Columbus and struck a sedan.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger in the back seat were seriously injured, while the person in the passenger’s seat was killed.

Garris’s blood alcohol content at the time of the collision was at least .162, which is twice the legal limit in South Carolina.