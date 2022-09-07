CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Wednesday announced the sentencing of a man who pled guilty to a 2019 hit-and-run that left the victim paralyzed.

Onerea Jones will serve the maximum 10-year prison sentence for the March 8, 2019 incident.

Jones was driving north on the King Street Extension when he hit a pedestrian then fled the scene. Instead of stopping, Jones drove to a nearby gas station and bought two beers.

In surveillance video from the gas station, investigators said that severe damage is clearly visible on the front of the vehicle.

“The front passenger headlight was cracked and dangling off the vehicle, the hood had a major dent, and the windshield on the passenger side was cracked,” according to investigators.

Jones then drove less than a mile to his mother’s house and parked the car in the driveway. He was arrested the following day.

The victim was left with severe injuries, including “traumatic brain injury, multiple broken bones, and paralysis.”

In addition to multiple other charges, Jones has been arrested three previous times for driving-related offenses, including driving under suspension (2x) and DUI.