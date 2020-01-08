Charleston man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Robert Joseph Berardi (51) of Charleston County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to S.C. Attorney General (AG) Alan Wilson, Berardi sexually abused and exploited a 9-year-old girl from September to December of 2016.

Arrest warrants were issued by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on December 15, 2016 and Berardi was arrested on December 27, 2016.

Berardi first denied the charges, but later confessed.

AG Wilson called the case “a horrendous case of abuse” and said that he was “glad that this predator will be locked up for two decades.”