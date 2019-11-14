Charleston man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for distributing heroin, meth

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man has been sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to distributing heroin and methamphetamine.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel on Thursday sentenced 40-year-old Brian Dale Lee to 293 months in federal prison followed by 10 years supervised release.

Brian Dale Lee

According to United States Attorney Sherri Lydon’s office, Lee was arrested along with two co-defendants at a hotel in Orangeburg on January 16, 2018, after returning from a trip to Atlanta to purchase methamphetamine and heroin.

During a search of Lee’s room, Lydon said agents found 1,345 grams of methamphetamine and 150 grams of heroin, over $15,000, and five cell phones.

Further investigation showed that Lee had previously made multiple trips to Atlanta to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin for distribution in the Charleston area.

During the case, evidence revealed Lee sold fentanyl to a woman, Lisa Cohen, approximately four months prior to his arrest.

Sentenced in a separate case, Cohen’s 17-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose after using the drugs provided by Lee.