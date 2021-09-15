Charleston man sentenced to 5 years in prison for soliciting who he thought was a minor

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 56-year-old Charleston man has been sentenced to five years in prison for soliciting what he thought was a minor.

Samuel Swim pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor on Wednesday.

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Swim engaged in online conversations with an undercover officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl from 2019 to 2020.

“Investigator Jason Bowen with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office, while acting in his official capacity and within Charleston County, posed as a 14-year-old persona online,” said AG Wilson.

Wilson said Swim spoke with the persona by text messages from March 6, 2020, to March 27, 2020, and even acknowledged the persona’s age several times throughout the conversations.

He said Swim repeatedly encouraged the persona to engage in sexual activity.

Swim was sentenced to five years in prison at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He will also have to register as a sex offender once he is released.