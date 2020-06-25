Charleston man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking, gun charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – US District Attorney Peter McCoy Jr. announced on Thursday that a Charleston man is facing five years in federal prison, plus three years of court-ordered supervision on charges connected to a drug and gun offense.

Sean Deandre Martin (33) pled guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charges stem from a 2017 incident in which “a gun and multiple types of narcotics were discovered in the car [Martin] was driving” and “text messages on Martin’s cell phone confirmed he was dealing drugs.”

The Charleston Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.