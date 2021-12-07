Charleston man sentenced to federal prison for threatening to shoot woman at night club

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart on Tuesday announced the sentencing of a North Charleston man to federal prison on drug and gun charges stemming from a November 2017 incident at a night club.

Joseph Roberto Major (33) was arrested after pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to “blow her head off” at an unspecified night club in North Charleston.

Major was detained by club security while officers searched his car. They found “multiple bags of pills that ultimately tested positive for methamphetamine.”

Major has a history of similar offenses, including other drug-related charges as well as a charge of “felon-in-possession of a firearm in connection with a separate incident at the same club in January of 2017.”

He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.