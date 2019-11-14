Charleston man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder





CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCBD) – A 19-year-old has been sentenced to life behind bars after pleading guilty to murder, among other charges.

Prosecutors say that Aaron Jordan White, and another teenager, broke into a home on Matipan Avenue in North Charleston last year where White shot and killed Bryan Cooke.

Cooke’s son, Michael, was also hit, but was merely injured.

The two victims were said to be volunteering at the time of the shooting. That house was being renovated in preparation to be given to house wounded veterans.