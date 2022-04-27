CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers of the Charleston Marathon have decided to cut the event by 50% for the foreseeable future.

According to a statement on the race’s website, “limited city resources, lack of approved course options, runner feedback, and the ever-changing, growing landscapes” in Charleston and North Charleston led organizers to believe the 26.2-mile distance is no longer the best option.

Instead, all of the hard work that would have gone into the marathon will be focused towards the half marathon, 5K, and youth marathon.

Organizers believe that the condensed format will ultimately yield a more enjoyable experience.

Registration is now open for the Charleston Half Marathon on January 14, 2023.