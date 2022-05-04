CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Margarita and Mimosa Fest is taking over Downtown Charleston this weekend.

On May 7, participants can stop by Share House for registration from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., where wristbands will be distributed. Wristbands are required to get drink specials.

Participating venues are all within walking distance and include:

  • Share House
  • Silver Dollar
  • The Brick
  • Uptown Social

Drink specials include:

  • $4 Whiteclaws
  • $4 Cayman Jacks
  • $4 Mimosas
  • $5 Margaritas

Tickets are nonrefundable. Click here to purchase.