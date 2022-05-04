CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Margarita and Mimosa Fest is taking over Downtown Charleston this weekend.
On May 7, participants can stop by Share House for registration from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., where wristbands will be distributed. Wristbands are required to get drink specials.
Participating venues are all within walking distance and include:
- Share House
- Silver Dollar
- The Brick
- Uptown Social
Drink specials include:
- $4 Whiteclaws
- $4 Cayman Jacks
- $4 Mimosas
- $5 Margaritas
Tickets are nonrefundable. Click here to purchase.