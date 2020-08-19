Charleston Mayor, DHEC official discuss COVID-19 response efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and the Regional Medical Director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Dr. Katy Richardson, recently spoke to News 2 about the city and state’s respond to COVID-19.

Mayor Tecklenburg talked to News 2’s Carolyn Murray regarding penalties for those who refuse to wear a mask in the city, and his position on hazard pay for teachers and front-line workers.

Dr. Richardson spoke about the recent slight decline in daily positive COVID-19 cases statewide, and what she feels is leading to the decline. She also addressed the threshold for closing schools this fall should there be a spike in cases, or students and teachers test positive for the virus.

You’ll hear their answer to these questions and more in our interview above.