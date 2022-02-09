Charleston mayor directs salary review for first responders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Wednesday said that City of Charleston firefighters are the highest paid in the region — with average salaries of $61K — but for some, the job still doesn’t pay enough to make ends meet.

After some firefighters expressed discontent with the current wage structure, Tecklenburg said that his administration will be taking a closer look at first responder salaries.

“I’ve directed the city’s HR Department to conduct a comprehensive, top-to-bottom review, and to report back to Council with recommendations within 90 days,” Tecklenburg said.

The announcement came ahead of a Wednesday evening City Council meeting, outside of which firefighters were handing out fliers highlighting what they do and what they are paid.

The flier says that an entry-level firefighter/EMT makes $12.88 per hour, but the city’s livability wage is $16.65-$17.26 per hour.

According to the flier, 54.7% of Charleston Fire Department (CFD) members make less than the city’s livable wage.

Roughly 10% of CFD’s operations personnel left in 2021, leaving 45 vacancies in the department.

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) estimates that it will cost tax payers nearly $500,000 to fill the vacancies.

Meanwhile, the need for firefighters continues to grow. CFD’s calls for service increased 11% from 2020 to 2021.

The importance of firefighters loomed especially large over Wednesday night’s meeting, as a massive apartment fire displaced over 100 Charleston residents just days ago. Luckily, no one was killed.

Tecklenburg acknowledged the timeliness of the subject, saying in part:

“As we saw so clearly once again this week at the Palms Apartments, our firefighters and police officers are the real, everyday heroes of Charleston, and we need to make sure we’re standing by them, the same way they always stand by our citizens.”