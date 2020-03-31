WATCH: Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg shares update on city’s response to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg provided an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Tecklenburg was joined by Police Chief Luther Reynolds and Fire Chief Daniel Curia to talk about social distancing and how the city is handling its ‘stay at home’ order from outside the Charleston Gaillard Center.

During the briefing, Mayor Tecklenburg commended neighboring cities for stepping up and keeping people safe, saying their efforts really make a difference.

He said people and cities around the world who put these same measures in place early, like San Francisco, are seeing fewer cases than they expected, and many are on the road to recovery.

Although the closures will have an intense impact on the economy, Mayor Tecklenburg stressed that we can still make a difference when it comes to the spread of the virus if we follow these measures and take staying at home seriously.

“All the measures we have taken in the city are to keep folks safe and well,” he said.