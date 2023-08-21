MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston mayoral candidate Debra Gammons was arrested late Friday night for driving under the influence.

According to the incident report, Gammons was pulled over on Coleman Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Friday by officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD).

The report states that Gammons “was failing to maintain her lane of travel,” spoke with slurred speech, smelled like alcoholic beverages, gave responses that “did not make sense,” and “overall seemed disoriented.”

Gammons told officers that she was coming from Folly Beach and had not had anything to drink, according to the report.

Officers asked her to perform a field sobriety test and she refused, at which point she was arrested. She later refused to provide a breath sample.

Gammons was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center shortly after 1:00 a.m.

She was released the following day on a $992 personal recognizance bond.

Gammons is an attorney and professor at the Charleston School of Law. She previously served as the Chair of the Charleston County Bar Association.

News 2 has reached out to Gammons for comment. We are awaiting a response.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.