CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The second annual Charleston Memorial Stair Climb is set for June 18, 2022 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The event is one of many nationwide that honor first responders who were killed at the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

343 FDNY firefighters, 37 Port Authority police officers, 23 NYPD officers, eight EMS workers, and one New York Fire Patrol officers were killed in the line of duty that day.

To honor those 412 first responders, participants will climb 110 flights of stairs — the number of flights in the Twin Towers. The climb will begin at 8:46 a.m., the time that the first tower was hit.

Each climber will receive a tag with the information of one of the fallen first responders, making the effort more personal.

The event will also pay tribute to the Charleston 9, who were lost in the Sofa Super Store fire 15 years ago.

Organizers hope to beat the $13,000 raised during last year’s event, which was donated to families of first responders and organizations that directly support them.

