Charleston Museum board votes against housing John C. Calhoun statue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An official home for the John C. Calhoun statue which once towered over Marion Square in downtown Charleston has not yet been identified.

The statue was removed on June 24th.

Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin said the Charleston Museum Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to not accept the statue.

The museum cited the statue’s height and their lack of space, along with the idea that Calhoun was not a Charleston figure.

The vote was unanimous.