Charleston Music Hall offering micro-weddings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Music Hall has been unable to host performers throughout the pandemic, but they have found a way to put the space to good use.

The venue is hosting “micro-weddings” for those whose big plans have been altered due to COVID-19.

Couples can invite up to 50 guests and book a three or five hour time slot.

To make things simple, couples can elect to have almost all the details taken care of: options for flowers and decor, live-music, food, drinks, and a reception party are available. Charleston Music Hall works with many local vendors to help support Charleston-based businesses.

Additionally, couples have the option to live-stream the event for guests that are unable to attend in person.

To accommodate a variety of needs, the venue asks couples to fill out a form, which includes the estimated number of guests, preferred dates, and the couples’ selections for add-ons like catering and bar. Then, the couple inputs an estimated budget for the event, and the venue works to make the magic happen.

Charleston Music Hall has availability beginning mid-August through the end of 2020.